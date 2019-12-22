Gurugram: Gurugram police on Saturday arrested a 31-year old MBA graduate who has been accused of allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a number of women.

The 31-year-old accused named Atul is a resident of Acharyapuri in Gurgaon and works as a facility manager at ABW Tower.

Notably, a woman had registered against Atul on December 10, accusing him of allegedly stalking and using force and filthy language against several women commuters on December 4, while driving his SUV in sector 14.

Acting on her complaint, the police arrested Atul on Saturday from sector 14 market after getting a tip-off and also seized his SUV.

“The accused confessed to his crime and also admitted that he had committed similar crimes on multiple occasions earlier too with dozens of women commuters,” the officer said after he was interrogated.

Atul has been arrested on the charges of stalking, molesting, sexual harassment and using assault and criminal force to outrage the modesty of women, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)