New Delhi: After conducting a periodic review of staffs, the Indian railways have prematurely retired 32 of its officers in ‘public interest’ for various reasons including inefficiency, doubtful integrity and conduct, stated news agency PTI on Friday.

It must be noted that all the railway servants, whose employment was terminated even before the normal date of retirement, were over 50 years of age. The last time the Indian railways undertook such a rare move was during the years 2016 to 2017 when four railway officers were prematurely retired, stated the report.

This periodic review is part of the service rules which is conducted when government employees reach a certain age. However, rarely are the employees subject to premature retirement, noted the officials.

(With agency inputs)