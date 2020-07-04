New Delhi: Atleast 32 students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka have tested positive for Coronavirus, reports said on Saturday. The SSLC examinations were held between June 25 and July 3. Also Read - Kerala Headmaster's Emotional Note to Lone Student is All Motivation One Needs to Believe in Goals Beyond Academic Success

Further, another 80 students are under home quarantine, the reports added. All the primary contacts of the 32 tested students are being traced; they would be tested and quarantined if needed.

However, Karnataka Education Minister has denied the report saying that not a single student got infected at the examination centres.

“I can vouch for this that not even a single student got infected at the examination centres. The 32 students tested positive at various stages and were carrying it (coronavirus) from other places,” Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar told news channel NDTV.

The SSLC examinations in Karnataka concluded on Friday with an overall average of about 98 per cent attendance amid the coronavirus scare. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had congratulated the lakhs of students who appeared for the crucial exercise braving the coronavirus pandemic situation.

An average of about 98 per cent of 8.5 lakh odd enrolled students took the exams, after the government stuck to its decision to go ahead with them despite rising coronavirus cases but laid down a string of safety measures, including face masks and maintaining distancing by seating only one student a bench.

The exams were conducted at a time when there was a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru. Expressing apprehension, former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had appealed to the government to postpone the examination but the government went ahead with its decision.