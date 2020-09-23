New Delhi: Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Model Town, and Paschim Vihar are among 33 “emerging hotspots” of coronavirus in Delhi, government health officials said on Tuesday. The hotspots have been identified based on the rising caseload in these areas. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

A Hindustan Times report suggests that this is a part of Delhi government’s increased focus on micro-surveillance with active COVID-19 cases in the city rising by over 170 per cent in a month, from 11,426 on August 21 to 30,941 on September 21. Also Read - Election Commission Announces Protocols for Bihar Polls Amid COVID-19 Concerns | All You Need to Know

The spike in infections is primarily because of increased testing efforts, with the Delhi government undertaking 135,723 tests per million as on Monday as opposed to 73,312 tests per million on August 21. Also Read - Over 14 Lakh COVID Tests in India in Last 24 Hours, Nearly 7 Crore Tests Done Till Date: Health Ministry

HT quoted a top official, who did not wish to be named, saying that the revenue department compiled a list of Covid-19 hotspots in each of Delhi’s 11 districts based on the caseload reported between September 1 and 16, after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.

A number of market places or commercial hubs such as CP, Karol Bagh and South Extension have seen a rise in cases, the official added.

The report accessed by HT reveals Rohini Sector 3 in the northwest district as the largest hotspot with 2,192 COVID cases. It makes up for close to 43% of the cumulative cases reported in the northwest district, which also has the maximum number of infections.

Pitampura is the second biggest hotspot with 1,739 cases, which is also part of northwest district. Following it are Paschim Vihar in west Delhi with 1,101 cases and Uttam Nagar (1,071) in southwest Delhi.

Notably, all the top four hotspots comprise middle class and upper-middle class residential localities, along with some unauthorised colonies and slums.

“Containment activities, testing and surveillance have been increased in Paschim Vihar, Hari Nagar and Tilak Nagar (including Vishnu Garden) – the three hotspots identified in the district,” district magistrate (west), Neha Bansal was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s COVID-19 case count rose to over 2.53 lakh on Tuesday with 3,816 more people contracting the viral disease, while 37 fresh deaths pushed the death toll to 5,051, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.