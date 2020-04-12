New Delhi: As the country is gearing up for the extension of coronavirus lockdown till the end of this month, the total number of COVID19 cases soared to 8,356 and death toll reached 273 on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry informed that 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people lost their lives. Also Read - Farah Khan's Daughter Anya Raises Rs 70,000 to Feed Stray Animals by Selling Her Sketches, Watch Video

"34 deaths and 909 new cases reported in last 24 hours; India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 8356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths)", the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The fresh figures come a day after several states including Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India by COVID-19 extended lockdown till April 30. Yesterday, reports had claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may give a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening to announce the decision on extension of nationwide lockdown.

Notably, India has been under lockdown since March 24 midnight. The lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14, Tuesday.

Here Are The Top Developments

A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India has reached the US, the global COVID-19 hotspot, days after New Delhi lifted a ban on the export of the anti-malarial drug.

Delhi government has declared a total of 33 containment zones in the national capital, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Deoli Extension has also been identified as a Containment zone.

At least six employees of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Towers hotel in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19.

15 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai. A total of 43 cases and 5 deaths have been reported here so far.

A 72-year-old woman, possibly infected with coronavirus, has managed to escape from Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH). PMCH admn has given written info to Police & investigation has begun. Test results of the woman, a resident of Siwan, is awaited: PMCH official

51 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state today – 15 in Banswara, 8 in Bikaner, 1 in Churu, 15 in Jaipur, 1 in Jaisalmer, 8 in Jodhpur, 1 in Sikar & 2 in Haunmangarh. Total positive cases in the state rises to 751: Rajasthan Health Department.

A COVID-19 positive person died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from Hindpiri area. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is 2 now, says Dr Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi.

All bookings stopped with immediate effect for an indefinite period. All tickets have been cancelled and refund process has been initiated. Till further orders, we have cancelled further bookings, said Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO Latha TS.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of being responsible for the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.He also alleged that the Centre ran Parliament only to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh assembly could function and the Congress government headed by him could be toppled.

A 45-year-old woman has died of coronavirus at a hospital in Tamil Nadu, taking the toll in the state to 11. She was admitted to the Omandurar Government Medical college hospital here on April 5 and tested positive for the coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has so far recorded 969 positive cases.