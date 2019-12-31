New Delhi: At least 34 trains running on the Northern Railways line were delayed and several flights were diverted on Tuesday due to dense fog causing low visibility in North India.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures today are below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and western and southeast Uttar Pradesh.

Remarkably, Delhiites on Tuesday, woke up to a fairly clear sky after witnessing unrelenting severe cold a day before. Despite this, the air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘severe’ category in Anand Vihar at 431, and in ‘very poor’ category at 372 in RK Puram area of the national capital.

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 in ‘severe’ category in Anand Vihar and at 372 in ‘very poor’ category in RK Puram, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data pic.twitter.com/nGgkFfgbmu — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

There has been a surge in the number of patients suffering from respiratory and cardiac complications apart from other illnesses due to the biting cold winter spell over the last week.

Notably, Monday was the coldest day of this season in 119 years with the maximum temperature being recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi. Daily operations were suspended for hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.