Midnapore: The cycle of political violence continues in West Bengal, as a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead inside a party office in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district on Monday night, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the report, 34-year-old Kurban Ali Shah was sitting inside the TMC’s office when a few men on bike stepped inside the party office around 10 pm and fired bullets at him. Shah was declared “dead on arrival” at a hospital.

While it was not immediately clear as to who committed this act, the TMC is blaming the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Who else can kill Kurban Shah other than goons backed by the BJP? They took advantage of the festive crowd to achieve their objective and flee,” TMC leader Nanda Kumar Mishra, who is also the chairperson of the Panskura Municipality, said.

Reacting to the allegations, Nabarun Nayak, the BJP’s organisational district president in Tamluk said, “It’s nothing new. Whenever any TMC worker or supporter is killed they lay the blame at our door and our workers/supporters are often arrested under false allegations”.

The police has launched an investigation into the murder.

In July this year, another TMC leader was shot dead by by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village in West Bengal. There have been repeated clashes between the TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal over the past few months.