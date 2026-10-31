34-year-old woman returns from London without telling family, found dead in Pune flat, food delivery bills helped trace her

A 34-year-old woman who secretly returned to India from London was found dead inside her rented flat in Pune. Her family, who believed she was still in the UK, reportedly traced her whereabouts through bank transactions and food delivery records.

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woman returns from London without telling family, found dead in Pune flat, food delivery bills helped trace her (Image: File)

A 34-year-old woman who had gone to London to pursue an MBA was found dead in her rented apartment in Pune after her family discovered that she had secretly returned to India months ago. The woman, identified as Mugdha Deshmukh, was originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Her parents believed she was still living in London until they noticed transactions on food delivery and other online platforms in her bank statements.

Deshmukh’s body was found on Thursday inside her apartment at the Lodha Belmondo residential complex in Gahunje, in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. Police said there were no visible injury marks on her body. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

According to police, Deshmukh moved to the UK in July 2025 to study for an MBA. She returned to India in August 2026 but did not tell her parents about her return. She had been living alone in Pune since then.

How did her family discover she had returned to India?

Deshmukh’s family regularly spoke to her over phone calls and messages and believed she was continuing her studies in London. However, they became worried when they could not contact her on October 24. Her phone was switched off, and there was no response to their attempts to reach her.

Her father, Avinash Deshmukh, contacted one of her friends in London to find out where she was. The friend said she had last exchanged messages with Mugdha on October 22.

The friend also approached the London police to report her missing. However, she was informed that Mugdha had left the UK towards the end of August.

Her family then contacted Indian authorities and the Indian High Commission for help.

Meanwhile, her father checked her bank statements and found several payments made between October 8 and 25 on food delivery and online service platforms. These transactions suggested that she could be in India.

Food delivery records helped police trace her location

One of the transactions was suspected to have come from the Osmanpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This strengthened the family’s suspicion that Mugdha had returned to India. Concerned about her safety, the family approached the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime Branch.

Police examined her online activity and food delivery records. Her order history helped investigators identify the address of the apartment where she was staying in Gahunje, Pune.

A police team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar then contacted the local police in Pimpri Chinchwad and reached the residential complex. Senior Inspector Devendra Chavan of Shirgaon Police Station told PTI that officers entered the flat with the help of a locksmith and found Mugdha dead inside.

What did police find during the investigation?

Police found that Mugdha had rented the apartment in April 2026 but started living there only after returning from the UK in August or September. Investigators also learnt that she was reportedly teaching some subjects online to MBA students while staying in Pune.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Mugdha largely kept to herself and rarely interacted with neighbours. Police are also examining her phone records and trying to find out who she was in contact with during her final days.

Cause of death yet to be established

Police said there were no visible external injury marks on Mugdha’s body. Her internal organ samples, known as viscera, have been preserved for further medical examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigators are also trying to understand why she returned from London without informing her parents and what she was doing in Pune during the months before her death.

Police are examining her phone, financial transactions and other available information to reconstruct her movements after returning to India.

The investigation is still underway, and the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.