Shimla: Around 35 people were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in the Solan's district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, as said by the officials of disaster management. The accident took place when a truck carrying three people hit the rear end of the bus carrying 32 passengers near Jabli-Dharampur around 11:30 am on Sunday morning.

The Chandigarh-bound bus and the truck were on their way to Kalka. The officials said that both the vehicles overturned after the collision.

The official further added that the injured have been admitted to the Dharampur civil hospital for treatment. A total of four passengers including a minor have been referred to a hospital in Solan as they were critically injured.