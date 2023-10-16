35 of 39 Mizoram MLAs Are Crorepatis, 5% Have Criminal Cases: Report

Robert Romawia Royte, the MNF MLA has the highest net worth at about Rs 44.75 crore.

Polling for the 40-member Assembly will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. (File)

Mizoram MLAs: The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch on Monday released a report according to which 35 MLAs (members of the legislative assembly) of Mizoram are crorepatis in which 23 out of 27 (85%) of legislators belonging to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore while all the MLAs from the Zoram People’s Movement, Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are crorepatis. Robert Romawia Royte, the MNF MLA has the highest net worth at about Rs 44.75 crore.

Another MNF MLA Ramthanmawia has a net worth of nearly Rs 17 crore and Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People’s Movement has declared assets worth Rs 13 crore.

TJ Lalnuntluanga at Rs 43.6 lakh is the MLA with the lowest net worth while the average worth of the assets of a sitting Mizoram MLA is Rs 4.8 crores.

Congress MLAs lead the list with the highest net worth with assets worth Rs 5.13 crore on average while it is the lowest for BJP, whose one MLA averages Rs 3.31 crore.

The ADR also said that there is not a single woman MLA in the 40-member Assembly and that two, i.e., five per cent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves with one MLA declaring serious criminal cases against himself. Two of the MLAs who have declared criminal cases are from the Mizo National Front (MNF).

The report said that 23 (85 per cent) out of 27 MLAs from the MNF, six (100 per cent) out of six MLAs from the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), five (100 per cent) out of five MLAs from the Congress and one (100 per cent) BJP MLA has declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per MLA for 27 MNF MLAs analysed are Rs 4.99 crore, while average assets per MLA analysed for the six ZPM leaders are Rs 3.89 crore, for the five Congress MLAs analysed it is Rs 5.13 crore and one BJP MLA has assets worth Rs 3.31 crore.

The richest MLA in Mizoram Robert Romawia Royte is from the MNF, who represents Aizawl South II Assembly seat, with assets of Rs 44.74 crore. Royte is followed by MNF MLA Ramthanmawia with Rs 16.98 crore assets. He represents East Tuipui’s Assembly seat.

Lalchhuanthanga of ZPM who is the MLA from Aizawl South II Assembly seat has declared assets worth Rs 12.94 crore.

The report further pointed out that 27 (69 per cent) MLAs have declared liabilities in their affidavits. The report said that nine (23 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth pass and 12th pass while 29 (74 per cent) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

“One MLA is a diploma holder,” it said, adding that three (8 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 30 and 40 years while 26 (66 per cent) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.

“There are 10 (26 per cent) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years,” it said. “Out of 39 MLAs, there is not a single woman MLA,” the report highlighted.

Polling for the 40-member Assembly will take place on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

