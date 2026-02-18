Home

35 students of Dhamdaha Middle School in Chhattisgarh found with deep cut marks on hands, leaving school and parents shell-shocked.

The parents are frightened and confused as to why the children cut their hands, and despite questioning, the children are not revealing the reason for cutting.

(Representational image/X)

New Delhi: A news report from Dhamdaha Middle School in the Kurud block of Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh, has not only disturbed people’s sleep but also raised a significant question for society. Here, not just one or two, but 35 schoolchildren injured themselves by cutting their hands with a blade or a sharp object. The village was shaken and in shock upon learning of the incident. Doctors and education department officials have launched an investigation.

Incident occurred few weeks ago

This incident occurred a few weeks ago, when a child’s parents noticed cuts on his hands and were left shellshocked. When the parents asked the child why he cut his hands, he refused to explain. The parents then took the child to school, where they questioned the other students. They discovered that several other children also had similar cuts on their hands.

35 children had cut marks

When all the children were interviewed, a total of 35 schoolchildren were found to have marks of cuts from sharp objects on their hands. This information reached both the parents and the school management, causing a stir in the school. The school management called the children’s parents for a meeting to ensure that such actions are not repeated by the young children. Meanwhile, the parents are frightened and confused as to why the children cut their hands. Despite questioning, the children are not revealing the true reason.

Children are not telling

As soon as the news spread, a medical team, the education department, and a team of psychologists arrived at the school. On February 16, special counselling was conducted for the children and their parents. District Education Officer Chandrakumar Sahu has strictly instructed the teachers to keep a close eye on each child’s activities. The school management is also trying to find out why the children harmed their hands.

However, this incident is not limited to hand cutting. It has also raised questions about the school education system and safety. The incidence of such a large number of children harming themselves has forced everyone to reflect. What exactly were the children trying to prove? No one currently has an answer to this question. Only after an investigation by the Education Department will it become clear what motivated them to take such a drastic step.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION (Bengaluru) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI (DELHI) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources, and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

