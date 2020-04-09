New Delhi: The national capital’s Bengali Market was sealed off after three COVID-19+ cases were found in the area. Reports now have it that 35 people were found on the rooftop of a pasty shop at Bengali Market, defying the lockdown protocol. Also Read - Parts of Delhi, UP Sealed Amid Cases Rising; Trump, Bolsonaro Praise Modi | Today's Top Developments

An FIR has also been registered against the pastry shop for violating the curfew and endangering lives of people. Also Read - Coronavirus: This is How Delhi's Containment Zones Look Like | Things to Remember

According to an NDTV report, the shop has refuted all the allegations. Presenting its case, it said that they had only provided shelter to workers who had nowhere to go. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Govt Seals 20 Hotspots, Makes it Compulsory to Wear Masks on Streets | 10 Points

The workers on the rooftop were found to be violating the social distancing order. They were found in unhygienic conditions, in an enclosed space.

#WATCH Delhi Police makes announcement in Bengali Market amid lockdown, ‘Bengali Market area has been sealed. Strict legal action will be taken against violators. A list of phone numbers has been issued, you can order essential items on phone. It'll be delivered at your doorstep’ pic.twitter.com/dQmiwYWhWw — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Among the workers, two of them have also shows symptoms of COVID-19.

Delhi has reported a total of 669 coronavirus cases so far, and nine deaths. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while traveling in personal or official vehicles.

On Wednesday, New Delhi District Magistrate Tanvi Garg “contained” the Bengali Market area, along with Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane after three positive cases were found in the Bengali Market area.

The order, signed by her, said “non-compliance of this order shall attract penal action as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, read in conjunction with Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Penal provisions of IPC.” She directed that the NDMC will sanitise the area “to prevent the further spread of COVID-19”.