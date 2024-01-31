Home

News

350 Muslims Undertake 6-Days Foot March To Ayodhya From Lucknow

350 Muslims Undertake 6-Days Foot March To Ayodhya From Lucknow

A group of 350 Muslim devotees, under the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), completed a six-day foot march to pay homage to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ayodhya: A total of 350 Muslim devotees reached Ayodhya on Wednesday after completing a six-day foot march in order to pay homage to Ram Lalla. The group under the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the RSS-backed organisation, started their journey from Lucknow on January 25, informed Shahid Saeed, media in-charge of MRM.

Trending Now

6-Day Journey From Ayodhya To Lucknow

Amid the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants, the group of 350 Muslim devotees reached Ayodhya after covering a distance of around 150 km on foot amid dense fog and severe cold. Shahid Saeed also mentioned that they stopped every 25 kilometres to rest at night and continued their journey the next morning.

You may like to read

After the march of six days, the devotees with worn out shoes and weary feet reached Ayodhya and paid their obeisance to the newly consecrated idol of Ram Lalla, Shahid Saeed said.

Incident Promoting Communal Harmony

He further mentioned that,”The devotees considered this dignified darshan of Imam-e-Hind Ram as an enduring and cherished memory,” adding to which he also said that this act by the Muslim devotees conveyed a message of unity, integrity, sovereignty,and harmony.

Following the darshan, the group led by provincial coordinator Sher Ali Khan and MRM convener Raja Raees, mentioned that Lord Ram is the ancestor of all.

Religion, caste, and creed are secondary to love for one’s country and fellow humans, as underlined by Raees and Khan. They emphasized that no faith espouses judgment, derision, or contempt for other people.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.