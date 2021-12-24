New Delhi: The cases of Omicron, the highly transmissible Covid-19 strain, are on a rise in India. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that 358 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in the country so far.Also Read - We Can't Afford to Slacken: Govt Issues Stern Warning As World Witnesses 'Fourth Surge' in Covid Cases | Key Points
India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, of which 114 have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed.
Omicron cases detected in India so far: A state-wise look at numbers
- Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain with 88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67 cases.
- While in Telangana Omicron cases have reached 38 in Telangana, in Tamil Nadu 34, in Karnataka 31 and in Gujarat 30.
- In Rajasthan the cases stood at 21 and in Kerala 15 cases.
- Uttarakhand on Wednesday detected the first case of Omicron variant and the authorities have warned that the state may impose night curfew and Covid restrictions if the necessity arises.
- In Odisha, two new Omicron cases were detected, with Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha stating that the patients were asymptomatic.
Here are the top 5 quotes from Health Ministry’s briefing on Omicron cases in India on Friday:
- Of 358 cases of Omicron variant detected in India so far, 183 were analysed and 121 of them had foreign travel history, the government said.
- Of 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91% were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70% were asymptomatic, 61% were males, it added.
- Predominant strain in India continues to be Delta; need to continue with Covid-appropriate behaviour and ramp up vaccination: Govt
- Omicron has significant growth advantage over Delta, spreading fast through communities with doubling time of 1.5 to 3 days: Govt quoting WHO
- In view of Omicron variant, govt appeals to private health sector to be ready as it has to play an important role in managing pandemic.