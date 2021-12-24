New Delhi: The cases of Omicron, the highly transmissible Covid-19 strain, are on a rise in India. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that 358 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in the country so far.Also Read - We Can't Afford to Slacken: Govt Issues Stern Warning As World Witnesses 'Fourth Surge' in Covid Cases | Key Points

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, of which 114 have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far, it showed. Also Read - Omicron Scare: UK PM Johnson Uses Christmas Message To Push COVID-19 Boosters

The treatment protocols for COVID-19 & Delta will apply to Omicron. While the evidence emerges, the immune escape potential for Delta is higher & its high transmission rates will lead to high surge cases: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3vU9opYFdz — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Omicron cases detected in India so far: A state-wise look at numbers

Maharashtra has reported the highest incidence of the new strain with 88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67 cases.

While in Telangana Omicron cases have reached 38 in Telangana, in Tamil Nadu 34, in Karnataka 31 and in Gujarat 30.

In Rajasthan the cases stood at 21 and in Kerala 15 cases.

Uttarakhand on Wednesday detected the first case of Omicron variant and the authorities have warned that the state may impose night curfew and Covid restrictions if the necessity arises.

In Odisha, two new Omicron cases were detected, with Dr Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha stating that the patients were asymptomatic.

The predominant strain in India is Delta including the recently identified clusters. Therefore, we need to continue with the same strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination: Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR pic.twitter.com/pQrB0KsmSp — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

