36 Bridges Unfit For Traffic in Uttarakhand | Zone-wise List Here

Dehradun/Uttarakhand: In the wake of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse, the Public Works Department (PWD) in Uttarakhand conducted a safety audit in five zones and found that 36 bridges in the state are unfit for traffic. The Principal Secretary of the PWD Department RK Sudhanshu said that the audit report has been received by the government. Following the report, all district magistrates have been directed to take measures accordingly. “Instructions have been given by the government to set up a bridge bank so that new bridges can be constructed in time,” he added.

36 BRIDGES UNFIT FOR TRAFFIC IN UTTARAKHAND (Zone-wise list)

Pauri -16

Tehri -8

Chamoli- 1

Pithoragarh – 1

Udham Singh Nagar (Haldwani) – 5

Dehradun – 1

Haridwar- 3

Morbi Bridge Collapse

Earlier last month 135 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the collapse of the cable suspension bridge in Morbi town of Gujarat. The mishap took place on October 30. Earlier last month, the civic body of Gujarat’s Morbi took account of the collapse. In an affidavit, the Morbi Municipal Corporation contended before the Gujarat High Court that “the bridge shouldn’t have been opened.”