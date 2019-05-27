The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka got another jolt after a Congress leader and former MLA, KN Rajanna, claimed that G. Parameshwara, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, will remain on the post till Prime Minister takes the oath. He said that G. Parameshwara will not be a minister and this government will collapse after June 10, 2019.

In June last year, HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) became the Chief Minister with Congress’ support after the Grand Old Party failed to achieve the majority mark under the leadership of Siddaramaiah. The whole incident turned controversial after Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the single largest party, to form the government.

The matter went to the Supreme Court where the Governor’s decision was upheld, but the top court asked BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority on the floor of Vidhan Soudha in 48 hours. BJP failed to prove its majority on the floor of the house and BS Yeddyurappa had to resign, making way for the Congress-JD(S) government.

Since then, the government and coalition have been under constant pressure, and the disastrous performance of the alliance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections might force the government to reshuffle the cabinet.