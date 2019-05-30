New Delhi: The swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan saw many first-timers to hold a portfolio in the Modi Government. While Amit Shah’s inclusion was on expected lines, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar was a surprise inclusion in the Modi cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was graced by around 8000 guests, including leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), other foreign dignitaries, politicians across party lines, Bollywood celebrities, and corporate leaders. Here’s the full list of ministers who were inducted in the Union government for the first time:

Amit Shah – Current president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which was earlier held by Lal Krishna Advani, has been inducted in the Union Cabinet. He became the party president in 2014 after he engineered a BJP win in 71 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, which helped the party to reach the majority mark of 272. He started his political career as the leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh (RSS), and joined BJP in 1987. He became Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat 2017. S Jaishankar – Jaishankar, as a Joint Secretary (America) at the Ministry of External Affairs, played a key role in the successful negotiation of US-India civil nuclear agreement under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government when the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh aggressively pushed for the deal notwithstanding opposition from the allies. He was also involved in improving the defence cooperation during relief operations following the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004. He was appointed as foreign secretary of India in 2015, was involved in the India-China negotiations to end the Doklam standoff, and was serving as President, Tata Sons, Global Corporate Affairs, after the retirement. Anurag Thakur – A three-time Member of Parliament from Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Prem Kumar Dhumal, and former president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anurag Thakur took oath as Minister of State for the first time. On July 29, 2016, he became the first serving BJP Member of Parliament to become a regular commissioned Officer in the Territorial Army. Arjun Munda – He was the second Chief Minister of Jharkhand and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khunti Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket. He defeated Congress’ Kali Charan Munda in a closely fought contest with a margin of 1,445 votes. Suresh Angadi – The BJP leader from Karnataka and Member of Parliament from Belagavi (North Karnataka) joined the Modi Government. He was nominated as the party’s candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency in 2004 and defeated his Indian National Congress (INC) rival by a large margin and became a Member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He has never lost the seat since then, and this move by the BJP is seen as a move to strengthen the party’s base in North Karnataka. Pralhad Joshi – The Ex-President of Karnataka state unit of the BJP and four-time Member of Parliament from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency also got a place in the Modi government for the first time. He grew to prominence for the first time in 1994, when he organised a movement to hoist the tri-colour at Idagah maidan in Hubli, defying prohibitory orders. Dharwad is also a part of North Karnataka and Party’s aim to strengthen its base can be seen from this move. Som Parkash – A former IAS officer from Punjab, is a Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal – Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (2009-11) and Member of Parliament from Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency has joined the Modi government. In 2012, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doiwala, Dehradun constituency. In 2014, he resigned from Doiwala and elected from Haridwar for Lok Sabha. Arvind Sawant – The Shiv Sena politician from Mumbai and Member of Parliament from Mumbai South constituency has been inducted in the Modi government. He held his seat by defeating Congress’ Mumbai chief Milind Deora with a margin of 1,00,067 votes. In the previous NDA government, Sena had only one minister, Anant Geete, who lost the election against Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sunil Tatkare from Raigad Lok Sabha seat. Gangapuram Kishan Reddy – The BJP state president of Telangana and a debutant Member of Parliament has been inducted in the Modi government. He defeated Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre – The BJP leader from Maharashtra and Member of Parliament from Akola constituency has held his Lok Sabha seat since 2004. He defeated Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections by a margin of 2,75,596 votes. Nityanand Rai – The current president of Bihar BJP retained his Ujiarpur seat after defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha by 2,77,278 votes. After becoming the state president, he sorted out the differences among the state unit and helped the party to win all the 17 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, where the party had contested. Ratan Lal Kataria – The Member of Parliament from Ambala constituency held his seat against Congress’ Kumari Selja with a margin of 3,42,345 votes. Pratap Chandra Sarangi – A social worker from Balasore (Odisha), and National Executive member of the BJP took oath as Minister of State. He defeated Rabindra Kumar Jena of Biju Janata Dal from Balasore constituency, by a margin of 12,956 votes. V. Muraleedharan – The former state president of Kerala BJP is currently a member of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament. He has been instrumental in strengthening the party at the grass root level in Kerala. Prahlad Singh Patel – He became Member of Parliament for the fifth time after defeating Congress’ Pratap Singh from Damoh Lok Sabha constituency by a huge margin of 3,53,411 votes. Kailash Chaudhary – He defeated Congress’ Manvendra Singh, son of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Barmer constituency by a margin of 3,23,808 votes. Debasree Chaudhuri Renuka Singh Rameshwar Teli