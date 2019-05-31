New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on that the rainfall over the country for the 2019 southwest monsoon season, June to September, is most likely to be normal. The IMD, in a press release, stated that the monsoon season for the country as a whole, quantitatively, is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of four per cent.

The current weak El Niño conditions over Pacific are likely to continue during the monsoon season with some possibility of these conditions to turn to neutral ENSO conditions during the latter part of the monsoon season.

The weak El Niño conditions developed in the equatorial Pacific in the early part of this year persisted through May and it may continue during the monsoon season with reduced intensity.

Monsoon was set over the south Andaman sea and some parts of south Bay of Bengal on its normal date, May 18. Monsoon is likely to strengthen further and set over Kerala around 6th June as predicted by IMD earlier.

Presently maximum Temperatures are above normal by 2-6°C over most parts of the country along with more than 45 degree Celsius temperatures over isolated pockets of northwest, central, east & north Peninsular India.