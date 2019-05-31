7th Pay Commission Latest News: As Narendra Modi government took the oath for the second time on May 30, some major decisions in regard to the demands of the Central Government employees, who are demanding a pay hike of Rs 8000 in the minimum pay and an increase in the fitment factor up to 3.68 times beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Meanwhile in a good news for the CG employees, the government has declared a five-fold increase in the incentives. The move will benefit those who have got higher education degree during their service in any department.

Reportedly, a one-time of up to Rs 30,000 can be claimed by those who fulfil all the criteria under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The CG employees who have a PhD degree or equivalent certificate will be given Rs 30,000 under the government’s 7th Pay Commission latest recommendations.

On the other hand, employees who clear PG Degree or Diploma course of duration one year above or equivalent will get Rs 25,000. Also, for those who pursue a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000 as incentives.

There are also incentives of Rs 15000 for employees who have a Degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject and Rs 10000 as incentives for those who acquire a Degree or diploma of a duration of three years or less or equivalent.

Before the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the Central Government had announced a 3 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners.

The move to increase the DA and DR for employees from 9 per cent to 12 per cent was followed by the governments in at least five states.