New Delhi: Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, who was supposed to retire from service on Friday, May 31, after the completion of two-year tenure, has been given an extension of three months.

He has worked at various positions for both Government of India (GoI) and state government of West Bengal. Mitra was appointed as the Chief Secretary of West Bengal on September 30, 2012, and demitted the office on December 27, 2015. He was the top bureaucrat of the state for three years.

Sanjay Mitra is a 1982 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of West Bengal cadre who assumed the office of Union Defence Secretary, preceded by G. Mohan Kumar, on May 25, 2017.

Before assuming the office of Defence Secretary, he served as the Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary from January 1, 2016, to May 10, 2017.

He has also served as the chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He will be working under the new Defence Minister Rajanth Singh.