37 People Including 33 Students Injured After Helium Gas Cylinder Explodes In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

Police said 33 children of the school, who were playing on the ground during lunch break, came under the impact of the explosion and sustained minor injuries.

Police said of the 33 children, 11 were discharged after administering of first aid, while the others remained under treatment at the hospital.

Surguja: Around 37 people, including 33 school students, were injured after a helium cylinder and a balloon filled with gas exploded in the premises of a private school in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district on Thursday afternoon. Surguja Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI that the incident was reported after 2 PM in the ground of Vivekanand School in Ambikapur city when a helium cylinder was being used to fill balloons.

“The incident took place after 2.15 pm on the school grounds during school lunch hours when three people who were using helium cylinders to fill air balloons got injured after the cylinder and the balloon burst,” Sunil Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said the cylinder and a balloon suddenly burst, causing serious injuries to four persons who were engaged in filling helium gas into the balloons.

Thirty-three children of the school, who were playing on the ground during lunch break, came under the impact of the explosion and sustained minor injuries, Sharma stated further.

On being alerted about the incident, a police team reached the spot while the injured persons were shifted to a local hospital, the SP said.

Of the 33 children, 11 were discharged after administering of first aid, while the others remained under treatment at the hospital, he added.

Sharma said preliminary investigation revealed the balloons were meant for decoration at a private programme, but why they were being filled with gas inside school premises was under investigation. A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.

