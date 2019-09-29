New Delhi: Seven people lost their lives in separate rain-related in Bihar on Sunday. Three people died and many feared trapped in Bhagalpur district of the state after a wall collapsed . In the second incident, four people were killed in Khagaul after a tree fell on their auto. The incessant downpour over the last three days has flooded roads, premises of several hospitals in capital city Patna.

Reports claimed that Nalanda Medical College Hospital and Gardanibagh hospital were submerged. Water also entered into the premises of wards and Intensive Care Unite (ICU), inconveniencing both patients and employees. Power supply has also been disrupted in the city for past two days.

Besides, residences of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and other senior politicians were also flooded.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Bollywood actor Manoj Vajpayee, expressed concern on Twitter over the situation in his home state. “Reports of heavy rainfall and flood like situation coming in from Patna. Hope all of you are safe!!!” the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the city to rescue locals and animals stuck in Rajendra Nagar.

Notably, the state has been lashed by incessant shower since Friday night and the weather department has forecast heavy rain for the next few days. Following this the district administration has ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh as well, rainfall has thrown life out of gear. Reports claimed that 73 people were killed across the state so far. While 26 deaths were reported yesterday, 47 people died across the state on Thursday and Friday.