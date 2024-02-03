37th International Surajkund Mela 2024: Check Date, Timings, Venue, How to Buy Online Tickets

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair, the highly acclaimed world's biggest crafts fair, in Faridabad on February 2, 2024. It is a mosaic of India's diversi

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair, the highly acclaimed world’s biggest crafts fair, in Faridabad on February 2, 2024. It is a mosaic of India’s diversity and a kaleidoscopic celebration of crafts, music and rhythm, art and culture from across the world. Indulge in shopping of authentic traditional crafts, handicrafts, and handlooms, witness folk performances, or delve into the culinary treats from far corners of the globe. It is all here at Surajkund Mela. Check Surajkund Mela 2024 Dates and Timings and other details here.

Trending Now

Surajkund Mela 2024 Dates and Timings

The 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024 will be conducted between February 2 to February 18, 2024. The fair will commence at 10:00 AM and conclude at 7:00 PM. The fair, in which nearly 50 countries and various states are taking part, is being held from February 2 to 18 to showcase regional and international crafts and traditions.

You may like to read

Tanzania is the partner country while Gujarat is the theme state for this year’s mela, which the president inaugurated in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Minister Krishan Pal, who is also the MP from Faridabad, among others

37th Surajkund Mela 2024 Venue

The 37th Surajkund Mela 2024 is being conducted in Surajkund, Faridabad.

Celebrated at: Surajkund, District Faridabad

Celebrated during: 2nd to 18th February, 2024

Main attractions: Rich showcase of regional and international crafts and traditions

The Mela is organized by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. For the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022, the state of Gujarat has been chosen to be the Theme State. At least 20 countries & all the states of India will be participating in the Mela.

Surajkund Mela 2024 Ticket Prices And Discounts to These Categories

Ticket Price on Weekdays (Monday to Friday): Rs 120

Ticket Price on Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): Rs 180

·As a corporate social responsibility initiative, the Surajkund Mela Authority provides a 50 per cent rebate on entry tickets to differently-abled persons, senior citizens, and serving defense personnel and ex-servicemen.

The Mela entry tickets will be booked online

Surajkund Mela 2024: Aim And Objectives

To display crafts and loom techniques by organising demonstration sections in the Mela grounds.

To undertake the promotion of export of handlooms and handicrafts.

Surajkund Mela 2024: Cultural Programme Schedule

Date Day Performance 2nd February Friday Opening Ceremony by Maitreyi 3rd February Saturday A mesmerizing Bhakti performance by Mithali Thakur 4th February Sunday Swing to the tunes of International Fusion Aritsts 5th February Monday Spell binding cultural show by Art and Cultural Affairs Department ,

Government of Haryana 6th February Tuesday Sway to the vibes of enchanting music by North Eastern Band 7th February Wednesday Foot tapping Gujarati tunes by Bollywood Artist (Gujarat- Theme State) 8th February Thursday Enthralling performance by Haryanvi Artist 9th February Friday Scintillating Fashion Show by Gujarat Theme State 10th February Saturday Captivating musical show by Shillong Choir 11th February Sunday Groove to the tunes of electrifying performance by Papon 12th February Monday Soul Stirring Sufi performance by Padamashri Ustad

Ahmed Hussain and Usad Mohammed Hussain 13th February Tuesday Dazzling performance by Punjabi Pop sensation Daler Mehndi 14th February Wednesday Rock to the music of Parikrama Band 15th February Thursday Classical Gujarati performance by Geeta Rabri 16th February Friday Fashion show by the North Eastern States 17th February Saturday Spell binding performance by Legendary Padamashri Kailash Kher

Kailasa Live 18th February Sunday Closing Ceremony-by Maitreyi

Surajkund Mela 2024: How to Buy Online Ticket?

You can buy the tickets through BookMyShow.com,

Sign in to the portal using your registered mobile number

Enter ‘Surajkund Mela’. You will get the option – ‘37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024’

Click on the ‘Book’ option. Now, select the date you want to visit and the time

Now click ‘Continue’ and add the number of tickets by selecting the ‘Add’ option.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.