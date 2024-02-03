Top Recommended Stories

37th International Surajkund Mela 2024: Check Date, Timings, Venue, How to Buy Online Tickets

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair, the highly acclaimed world's biggest crafts fair, in Faridabad on February 2, 2024. It is a mosaic of India's diversi

Updated: February 3, 2024 12:46 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

37th International Surajkund Mela 2024: Check Date, Timings, Venue, How to Buy Online Tickets

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair, the highly acclaimed world’s biggest crafts fair, in Faridabad on February 2, 2024. It is a mosaic of India’s diversity and a kaleidoscopic celebration of crafts, music and rhythm, art and culture from across the world. Indulge in shopping of authentic traditional crafts, handicrafts, and handlooms, witness folk performances, or delve into the culinary treats from far corners of the globe. It is all here at Surajkund Mela. Check Surajkund Mela 2024 Dates and Timings and other details here.

Trending Now

Surajkund Mela 2024 Dates and Timings

The 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024 will be conducted between February 2 to February 18, 2024. The fair will commence at 10:00 AM and conclude at 7:00 PM. The fair, in which nearly 50 countries and various states are taking part, is being held from February 2 to 18 to showcase regional and international crafts and traditions.

You may like to read

Tanzania is the partner country while Gujarat is the theme state for this year’s mela, which the president inaugurated in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Union Minister Krishan Pal, who is also the MP from Faridabad, among others

37th Surajkund Mela 2024 Venue

The 37th Surajkund Mela 2024 is being conducted in Surajkund, Faridabad.

  • Celebrated at: Surajkund, District Faridabad
  • Celebrated during: 2nd to 18th February, 2024
  • Main attractions: Rich showcase of regional and international crafts and traditions

The Mela is organized by the Surajkund Mela Authority & Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs. For the 37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2022, the state of  Gujarat has been chosen to be the Theme State. At least 20 countries & all the states of India will be participating in the Mela.

Surajkund Mela 2024 Ticket Prices And Discounts to These Categories

  • Ticket Price on Weekdays (Monday to Friday): Rs 120
  • Ticket Price on Weekends (Saturday and Sunday): Rs 180
  • ·As a corporate social responsibility initiative, the Surajkund Mela Authority provides a 50 per cent rebate on entry tickets to differently-abled persons, senior citizens, and serving defense personnel and ex-servicemen.
  • The Mela entry tickets will be booked online

Suraj Kund Mela 2019

Surajkund Mela 2024: Aim And Objectives

  • To display crafts and loom techniques by organising demonstration sections in the Mela grounds.
  • To undertake the promotion of export of handlooms and handicrafts.

Surajkund Mela 2024: Cultural Programme Schedule

DateDayPerformance
2nd FebruaryFridayOpening Ceremony by Maitreyi
3rd FebruarySaturdayA mesmerizing Bhakti performance by Mithali Thakur
4th FebruarySundaySwing to the tunes of International Fusion Aritsts
5th FebruaryMondaySpell binding cultural show by Art and Cultural Affairs Department ,
Government of Haryana
6th FebruaryTuesdaySway to the vibes of enchanting music by North Eastern Band
7th FebruaryWednesdayFoot tapping Gujarati tunes by Bollywood Artist (Gujarat- Theme State)
8th FebruaryThursdayEnthralling performance by Haryanvi Artist
9th FebruaryFridayScintillating Fashion Show by Gujarat Theme State
10th FebruarySaturdayCaptivating musical show by Shillong Choir
11th FebruarySundayGroove to the tunes of electrifying performance by Papon
12th FebruaryMondaySoul Stirring Sufi performance by Padamashri Ustad
Ahmed Hussain  and Usad Mohammed Hussain
13th FebruaryTuesdayDazzling performance by Punjabi Pop sensation Daler Mehndi
14th FebruaryWednesdayRock to the music of Parikrama Band
15th FebruaryThursdayClassical Gujarati performance by Geeta Rabri
16th FebruaryFridayFashion show by the North Eastern States
17th FebruarySaturdaySpell binding performance by  Legendary Padamashri Kailash Kher
Kailasa Live
18th FebruarySundayClosing Ceremony-by Maitreyi

Surajkund Mela 2024: How to Buy Online Ticket?

  • You can buy the tickets through BookMyShow.com,
  • Sign in to the portal using your registered mobile number
  • Enter ‘Surajkund Mela’. You will get the option – ‘37th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2024’
  • Click on the ‘Book’ option. Now, select the date you want to visit and the time
  • Now click ‘Continue’ and add the number of tickets by selecting the ‘Add’ option.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.