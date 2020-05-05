

















Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: India on Tuesday recorded a highest ever 24-hour spike in the number of coronavirus patients and deaths related to the deadly disease. With 3,900 COVID-19 fresh cases and 195 deaths, the country’s tally of confirmed cases climbed to 46,433 while the death toll reached 1,568. Also Read - Coronavirus Infection Can be Lethal For Asthma Patients

With 12,727 patients having recovered till now, the Centre claimed that the recovery rate stands at 27.52 per cent. Also Read - 3,900 Cases, 195 Deaths: Day After Relaxation, India Records Biggest 24-Hour Spike; Total Tally at 46,433

The outcome ratio of COVID-19 — the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases — was recorded at 90:10, the health ministry said. Also Read - DRDO Develops WiFi-Enabled UV Disinfection Tower For Sanitising Coronavirus-Prone Areas

“The outcome ratio on April 17 was 80:20 and the new ratio can be seen as an improvement,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry had said yesterday.

He asserted that the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and it was not right to talk in terms of when the peak would come.

“If we collectively work then peak might not ever come while if we fail in any way we might experience a spike in cases”, he added.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the ultimate measure of success in fighting COVID-19 will not be how fast the tools are developed but how equally they can be distributed.

Speaking at the opening of the European Union (EU) COVID-19 online pledging conference Monday afternoon, the WHO chief said it will be unacceptable that some people in the world are protected while others remain exposed to the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is an opportunity not only to defeat a common enemy, but to forge a common future, a future in which all people enjoy the right to the highest attainable standard of health,” he noted.