New Delhi: Slamming the Central government for not taking enough steps to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for the government’s inability to act decisively. Also Read - Unimaginable Pain For Next 6 Months: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Apprehension Over COVID-19, Economy | Watch

The Congress leader also said that the quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the coronavirus at this moment in the country. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt Over Coronavirus, Says 'Economy Will Be Destroyed If No Action Taken'

“Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus. India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our government’s inability to act decisively,” Rahul Gandhi said. Also Read - Fight Between Two Ideologies: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Jyotiraditya Scindia Won't Get Respect in BJP'

Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2020

The statement from the Congress leader comes at a time when the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has gone up to 148 in the country with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Earlier also, Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Centre over its inaction to handle the coronavirus properly. He alleged that the Central government is in a ‘stupor’ and said the Indian economy will be destroyed if no strong action taken to deal with the lethal infection.

“I will keep repeating this. The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non-solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

He also stated that the Coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to the people and the economy. “My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical,” he wrote on Twitter.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.