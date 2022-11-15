3D-printed Permanent Defences Constructed For Indian Army
3D-printed permanent defences have been constructed for the first time by the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers in the desert sector.
Indian Army: 3D-printed permanent defences have been constructed for the first time by the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers in the desert sector. These defences were trial tested against a range of weapons from small arms to the main gun of the T90 tank. This information was shared by the Indian Army’s Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh.
“These are able to withstand blasts, can be erected within 36-48 hours, and can be relocated from one place to another. With this, the trial for similar permanent defences have also been carried out at eastern Ladakh and found to be useful,” said Lt Gen H Singh, Indian Army’s Engineer-in-Chief.
