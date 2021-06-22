New Delhi: NITI Aayog member Dr V. K. Paul on Tuesday said that thwarting the third phase of COVID-19 rests in the hands of the people as “it can be stopped if Covid appropriate behaviour is followed, and majority of the people get vaccinated”. Notably, many experts, as well as doctors, have been reiterating the importance of following the Covid-19-appropriate amid apprehensions that the third wave may strike India in the upcoming six to eight weeks and affect children primarily. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu to Pass Resolutions Against Farm Laws, CAA in Budget Session

Explaining about the expected third Covid wave, Paul said, “Whether or not a third wave occurs is in our hands.”

“Why will there be a third wave if we follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even the second wave has not arrived. If we follow Covid appropriate behaviour, this period will pass,” a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) statement mentioned quoting Paul.

Paul reminded that a “third wave can be stopped if Covid appropriate behaviour is followed, and the majority of people get vaccinated”.

Paul’s remarks came a day after a record 85 lakh Covid vaccination doses were administered across the country till Monday midnight with the beginning of the implementation of the revised Covid-19 vaccination policy, in which the Centre is procuring 75 per cent of domestically available vaccines for free jabs to the 18-plus population.

He said the day one vaccination figures demonstrate India’s ability to carry out vaccination on a large scale for days and weeks together.

“All this was possible because of planning and coordination between the Central and state governments and taking up the task work in a mission mode,” Paul said.

The NITI Aayog Member underscored the importance of fast vaccination in order to enable India to open its economy and resume normal work and emphasised on fast vaccination as a key to go back to normal.

(With IANS inputs)