New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors occurred 15 km NNW of Gulmarg, at nearly 11:08 am today. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.Also Read - Richa Chadha Loses 15 Kgs in 3 Months — Read Her Post About The Impressive Weight Loss Transformation
Also Read - CBSE Result 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term Results Delayed, CTET Scores Expected Today Also Read - Sensex, Nifty50 In Negative Territory After Opening In Green, Bank Stocks Weak