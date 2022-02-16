New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors occurred 15 km NNW of Gulmarg, at nearly 11:08 am today. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.Also Read - Richa Chadha Loses 15 Kgs in 3 Months — Read Her Post About The Impressive Weight Loss Transformation

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 & Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/HknRjzk8fk @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/kAZEn6TQaT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 16, 2022

Also Read - CBSE Result 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term Results Delayed, CTET Scores Expected Today