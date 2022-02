New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.Also Read - Earthquake of 5.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border; Tremors Felt in Noida, Delhi

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/8PBdCH0Ntp @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/BzqhThimQu — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2022

