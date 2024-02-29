4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bay Of Bengal

According to NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at coordinates Lat: 8.04 and Long: 89.65, with a recorded depth of 90 kilometres.

New Delhi: In a recent seismic event, the Bay of Bengal region experienced an earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the occurrence, reporting that the seismic activity took place on February 29, at precisely 11:23:26 Indian Standard Time (IST).

In an official post on X, the official account of the National Center for Seismology, @NCS_Earthquake, succinctly captures the essential details of the seismic event.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 29-02-2024, 11:23:26 IST, Lat: 8.04 & Long: 89.65, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Bay of Bengal,” the tweet says. According to NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at coordinates Lat: 8.04 and Long: 89.65, with a recorded depth of 90 kilometres.

