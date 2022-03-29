Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 7:29 am today.Also Read - Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Triggers Tsunami Alert in Japan’s Tokyo, Over 2 Million Homes Lose Power

The National Center for Seismology further said the earthquake occurred 186 km North of Alchi in Leh. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Strikes Nepal's Kathmandu

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. Also Read - 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir