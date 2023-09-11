Home

News

Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Strikes Bay Of Bengal

Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Strikes Bay Of Bengal

The epicenter of this seismic event was located at latitude 9.75 degrees North and longitude 84.12 degrees East.

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bay of Bengal. | Photo: NCS Twitter

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Bay of Bengal during the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake, which occurred at around 1:29 am, had a depth of 70 kilometers below the Earth’s surface. According to the NCS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 9.75 degrees North and longitude 84.12 degrees East.

Trending Now

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Lat: 9.75 & Long: 84.12, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: Bay of Bengal, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/dlbYVQtvmC @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/RjHpwOy78z — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 10, 2023

You may like to read

The agency took to X (formerly Twitter) and formed about the seismic activity. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 01:29:06 IST, Latitude: 9.75 and Long: 84.12, depth: 70 km, location: Bay of Bengal, India,” NCS tweeted.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) serves as the primary government agency in India responsible for monitoring earthquake activity nationwide. It operates a network of 155 stations strategically positioned across the country, ensuring continuous, round-the-clock monitoring of seismic events.

Morocco Earthquake

At least 2,000 people died and more than 2,400 were injured after a powerful earthquake with the magnitude of 6.8 hit Morocco. The tremors were so intense that large building and houses reduced to rubble and dust.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake initially registered a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it struck at 11:11 pm, causing several seconds of shaking. Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network recorded it as a 7 on the Richter scale. The US agency also reported a 4.9 magnitude aftershock just 19 minutes later.

World Pledges Help To Quake-Hit Morocco

Countries across the globe have extended their support to earthquake-stricken Morocco, where a catastrophic seismic event has claimed the lives of over 2,000 individuals. The International Federation for Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has swiftly allocated more than $1 million from its emergency disaster fund to bolster the Moroccan Red Crescent’s on-ground relief efforts.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the global humanitarian network stressed that the forthcoming 24 to 48 hours will be pivotal in terms of life-saving efforts. Additionally, it cautioned that assistance may be required for an extended period, spanning months or even years.

Here Are Earthquake Safety Guidelines:

Maintain Calmness: Stay calm and provide reassurance to others during an earthquake.

Seek Safety: Look for the safest location, such as an open area, away from structures, if possible.

Indoor Safety: If indoors, take cover under a desk, table, or bed while avoiding windows and glass panes.

Avoid Rushing Out: Keep your composure and refrain from rushing outside to prevent stampedes.

Outdoor Safety: If outdoors, move away from buildings, utility wires, and halt moving vehicles immediately.

Free Pets: Ensure that pets and domestic animals are set free to seek safety in the open until the tremors subside.

Fire Safety: Do not use candles or matches during the earthquake, and extinguish any fires.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES