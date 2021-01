New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred at 6:57 AM just 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tremors were felt in parts of India and Indonesia as well. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 4.7 Jolts Pakistan's Islamabad

This is breaking news, more details awaited. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Philippines