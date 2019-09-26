New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.8-magnitude struck Pakistan-India border on Thursday at 12:31 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There were no immediate reports of damage of any kind from this quake.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), causing immense devastation. According to the latest reports, 37 people have died and more than 500 injured in Mirpur, PoK.

In October 2005, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake caused widespread destruction in the region. More than 86,000 people were killed while over 69,000 were injured. Additionally, nearly 30 lakh inhabitants were displaced. It is considered as the deadliest earthquake to have hit South Asia, since the 1935 Quetta Earthquake.

Also on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit eastern Indonesia. According to the latest reports, at least one person has died and several missing in the wake of the quake, which triggered landslides in the Maluku Islands region. Several buildings, too. have reportedly collapsed.

However, significantly, no Tsunami warning was issued.