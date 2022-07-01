Jammu: Four pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine were injured on Friday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in J&K’s Ramban district. Police sources said a vehicle carrying Yatris to Pahalgam base camp of Amarnath Yatra went out of the driver’s control near the Sherbibi area in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar highway.Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2022 Begins, 2,750 Pilgrims Leaves Nunwan Base Camp for Cave Shrine

“Four Yatris were injured in this accident. They were shifted to hospital where attending doctors said their condition is stable,” sources said. According to officials with the police, the victims and other pilgrims were travelling to Kashmir in a tempo traveller van when the tragedy happened. The sources blamed the mishap on slick roads brought on by rain.

The injured have been identified as Vinayak Gupta, Anita and Gudiya of Chhattisgarh and Kundan Kumar of Uttar Pradesh. On July 3, they were scheduled to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

(Edited by Vidushi Agarwal/With inputs from IANS)