New Delhi: Four unidentified assailants, traveling in a white car, opened fire at a police team near Akshardham temple on Sunday morning.

The police team had reportedly asked them to stop their vehicle for checking when they resorted to firing. Later they managed to escape.

As per the reports of Zee News, the criminals have escaped towards Geeta Colony.Police have launched search to nab the assailants. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

Earlier this year in February, a similar incident had occured when some miscreants had opened fire at a police team near Pandav Nagar area of national capital.