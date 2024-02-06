4 Bangladeshis, One Rohingya Among 24 Chargesheeted By NIA In Assam Human Trafficking Case

Investigations by the NIA revealed that international human trafficking syndicates were active along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and other areas.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Assam, Guwahati. (Representational image)

Assam Human Trafficking Case: In a crackdown on human trafficking syndicates, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday charge-sheeted 24 persons involved in the trafficking of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas of Myanmar origin into India with forged Indian identity documents for carrying out anti-national activities. The NIA said that the charge-sheeted persons include four Bangladesh nationals and one Rohingya of Myanmar origin.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Assam (Guwahati) under various provisions of IPC, Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 read with Rule Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

The NIA initially arrested 29 persons in massive raids conducted across 39 locations in Tripura, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and West Bengal in coordination with the State police agencies and seized a large number of incriminating documents, forged Indian identity documents, bank documents, and digital devices.

As per the investigations, Indian ID documents were obtained by Bangladeshi nationals in connivance with local bodies on fake or forged supporting documents and certificates furnished by local officials.

Subsequently, four more accused were apprehended from Tripura based on investigational leads taking the total number to 33.

The case was initially registered by Assam Police under the Passport Act 1967 against some anti-social elements, following credible inputs that the organised human trafficking syndicates were involved in trafficking Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas of Myanmar origin into India with forged documents for carrying out anti-India activities. It was subsequently taken over by the NIA and then re-registered.

Investigations by the NIA revealed that international human trafficking syndicates were active along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and other areas. These syndicates were regularly trafficking Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and preparing forged Indian identity documents to settle them in various parts of the country.

The network also had linkages with facilitators and traffickers operating in other parts of the country and across the border, as part of a larger network engaged in human trafficking activities through the India-Bangladesh border.

Investigations further revealed that the syndicates on both sides of the border conspired and offered inducements to obtain the consent of the trafficked individuals. The accused would prepare forged Indian identity documents and also arrange bookings, shelters, transportation, and their further travel to the hinterland, as per the investigational findings.

The victims were allegedly exploited and their jobs were arranged in various unorganised sectors for very small amounts and they were settled in different parts of India.

Also, the trafficked girls and women were allegedly exploited in various other forms using fraud and deception while some Rohingya women were also being sold to older men for marriages.

(With ANI inputs)

