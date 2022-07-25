New Delhi: Four Congress MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their ‘unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.’ The suspended MPs were reportedly holding protests with placards inside the house over price rise. Their names are — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan. Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and hold the placards outside the house if they wanted to protest.Also Read - CBI Busts Racket Offering Rajya Sabha Seats, Falsely Promising Governorship for Rs 100 Crore

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on ‘unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.’ The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm today amid ruckus and sloganeering by Opposition members over various issues. After the Speaker’s action, the four went near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the parliament grounds and raised slogans there. Also Read - Twitter Marks Video Of PM Modi Posted by AAP, Congress Leaders as 'Out of Context’. What It Means

The Congress said the government is trying to intimidate its MPs by suspending some of them. “Our MPs were trying to raise issues which matter to people,” the Congress said. “The MPs were holding placards raising the issues of rise in prices of gas cylinder, imposition of GST on items such as flour and buttermilk. We moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on these issues, but no discussion was held,” Congress’s Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said. Also Read - Smriti Irani, Husband Zubin Irani Own Luxurious House Near Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, Claims Congress

Don’t think my kind-heartedness is…: Speaker Om Birla

A visibly upset Lok Sabha Speaker had warned opposition MPs that he was willing for a discussion after 3 pm, but won’t tolerate any placard protest inside the house. “If you want to show placards, do it outside the house. I am ready for discussions, but don’t think my kind-heartedness is weakness,” the Speaker said. Later, he adjourned the proceedings till tomorrow.

Earlier on Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials. Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.

(With inputs from PTI)