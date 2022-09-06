Anakapalli: At least four people were critically injured after an explosion at a firecracker godown near Chinna Yata Palem of Aripaka Panchayat in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, the locals rushed the injured victims to the hospital and the critically injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Chandni Chowk Metro Station In Delhi

Local witnesses say that the four men were cooking in the morning when a fire broke out in the fireworks godown. The injured have been identified and the Sabbavaram Police is conducting further investigations. The injured persons include Shankar Rao, Mahesh, Prasad and Kamalamma.

As per other reports, over six people were present inside the makeshift unit at the time of the explosion. Soon after the roof of the unit exploded within a few minutes of the blast, villagers informed the police and the fire service personnel.

Giving details, the locals said over eight to ten illegal firecracker units have been operating at various locations in Anakapalle district.