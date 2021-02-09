New Delhi: In a big relief for employees, the Narendra Modi-led Centre is expected to roll out new labour codes, which could provide companies with the flexibility of four working days in a week and free medical check-ups to workers through state insurance. However, the working hours limit of 48 hours a week will remain sacrosanct. Also Read - PM Modi Gets Emotional in Rajya Sabha, Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad a Great Friend | Watch

Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra yesterday asserted that the central government is considering the objections raised by the trade unions to 12-hour daily work shift and three days of paid leaves. Once the the four new Labour Codes are implemented, employers will have to give three days' of paid leaves and 12 hours of work per day to their employees with their (employees) consent, said Chandra.

"If daily working hours are increased, you will have to give the workers similar holidays also. There will be 5 or 4 working days if duty hours are increased. It will now be mutually agreed to by the employees and employers as to what is appropriate for them. No one will be able to work for 12 hours a day", news agency IANS quoted Chandra as saying.

The Ministry is engaged in formulating relevant rules and regulations to implement the Labour Codes in the next few weeks to usher in labour reforms. The new labour laws will not compromise the interests of labourers and employees in any way, Chandra added.

Besides, the Labour Ministry will also set up a web portal by May or June for registration of unorganised sector workers. The portal will enable collection of proper data on registration of workers in the unorganised sector, including migrants, to facilitate formulation of policies on remunerative wages.

“The labourers registered on the portal will be provided annual free insurance for accidents and disabilities under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana,” Chandra said.

(With agency inputs)