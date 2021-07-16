Vidisha: At least four people died after they fell into a well in Ganjbasoda area in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha while they were trying to rescue a girl who had fallen in the well earlier. The well is around 50-ft deep with a water level of about 20 feet, reported India Today.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Enters Liquor Shop & Drinks Alcohol From Bottle, People Say He is Addicted | Watch

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were rescued. Around 13 people are still missing, police said. A team of NDRF and police are undertaking rescue operations.

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and said he is continuously monitoring the situation. "I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident. Rescue work is underway," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Teams of NDRF & SDRF have left for the incident site from Bhopal. District collector & SP are on the spot. I've directed guardian minister Vishwas Sarang to reach there," the Chief Minister said.

Madhya Pradesh: Latest visuals from Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha where at least 15 people fell into a well last night. NDRF, police, and administration are undertaking the rescue operation. State Minister Vishwas Sarang was also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/n72K80rEZC — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidisha, Vinayak Verma said that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital.”The rescue operation is underway. Several people who are injured have been admitted to the hospital,” Superintendent of Police for Vidisha Vinayak Verma told media personnel here.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed minister Vishwas Sarang to visit the spot.