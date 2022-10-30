Aizawl: Four people including a woman were killed and 18 injured after an oil tanker exploded in the Aizawl district of Mizoram, the police said on Sunday.Also Read - Fireworks And Sky Lanterns Banned For TWO MONTHS In THIS State

C Lalruaia, the Aizawl District Superintendent of Police said that a Champhai-bound oil tanker carrying over 20,000 litres of petrol met with an accident on Saturday night near the Tuirial airfield and caught fire. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States Till September 27

Local people including the victims were trying to collect the petrol leaking from the oil tanker immediately after the accident. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked in Meghalaya; Check Latest Rates Here

“Four people were charred to death and 13 injured in the oil fire. The number of injured could be at least 18 as they are admitted in different hospitals and we are trying to collect the details,” Lalruaia told IANS over a phone call.

Another police official said that five of the injured who are admitted to the Synod Hospital in Aizawl are stated to be in critical condition.

A taxi and two bikes were damaged in the incident, said the official.