4 dead, 31 injured in head-on collision between sleeper bus and lorry on Bengaluru-Kozhikode road

Multiple casualty were reported after a private sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode collided head-on with a lorry in Karnataka’s Mysuru district around 4.30 am on Friday.

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4 dead, 31 injured in head-on collision between sleeper bus and lorry on Bengaluru-Kozhikode road (Image used or representational purpose only)

Four people were killed and 31 others injured after a private sleeper bus collided head-on with a lorry in Karnataka’s Mysuru district early on Friday, police said. The accident took place around 4.30 am in Periyapatna taluk. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode in Kerala when it reportedly crashed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

According to police, two people died at the spot due to the impact, while two others were declared dead after being taken to a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil, the bus driver, and Sunaad, the conductor. Both were from Karnataka. A passenger named Aftab, who was from Kozhikode, was also among those killed. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.

Three passengers seriously injured

At least 31 passengers were injured in the crash. Three of them are reported to be in serious condition and are receiving treatment at different hospitals, a senior police officer said.

Further details about the condition of the other injured passengers were not immediately available.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the head-on collision.

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