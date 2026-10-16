4 dead, 31 injured in head-on collision between sleeper bus and lorry on Bengaluru-Kozhikode road

Four people were killed and 31 others injured after a private sleeper bus collided head-on with a lorry in Karnataka’s Mysuru district early on Friday, police said. The accident took place around 4.30 am in Periyapatna taluk. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode in Kerala when it reportedly crashed into a lorry coming from the opposite direction.
According to police, two people died at the spot due to the impact, while two others were declared dead after being taken to a hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Sunil, the bus driver, and Sunaad, the conductor. Both were from Karnataka. A passenger named Aftab, who was from Kozhikode, was also among those killed. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.
At least 31 passengers were injured in the crash. Three of them are reported to be in serious condition and are receiving treatment at different hospitals, a senior police officer said.
Further details about the condition of the other injured passengers were not immediately available.
Police are expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the head-on collision.
A private luxury bus travelling from Madhya Pradesh towards Solapur collided head-on with a container truck near Rajapur village on October 13 . The driver died, and six passengers were injured, including two seriously.
Earlier this month on October 9, at least seven workers died and 22 were injured when a camper van carrying labourers collided head-on with a truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district.
In Uttar Pradesh, an air-conditioned bus travelling at around 100 kmph collided with a trailer carrying tiles on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway on October 2. Four passengers died and four others were injured.
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