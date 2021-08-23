Noida: In two separate incidents of balloon gas cylinder explosions, at least four persons have died and around 10 others were seriously injured. The incidents were reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Sunday.

In Chhindwara, the gas balloon cylinder exploded at a fair in Subhash Nagar locality. Ibrahim Chacha, who was filling gas in balloons from the cylinder and selling them, died on the spot after the explosion, while another person, identified as Tajuddin Ansari, breathed his last while being taken to a hospital, additional superintendent of police Sanjeev Uikey said. Both the victims were aged between 40 and 50 years, he said.

Ansari's wife, his son, and one person named Suresh Yadav were injured in the incident and they were admitted to a hospital, the ASP said, adding that the police have registered a case and investigation into the mishap was on.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the police issued a statement and said, "Those who are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre are out of danger." The deceased has been identified as Geeta Devi (40) and Lalla (30)