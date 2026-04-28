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4 dead, several injured as truck collides with van in Uttar Pradeshs Hamirpur

4 dead, several injured as truck collides with van in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur

An Omni car carrying wedding guests collided with a truck. The car was traveling from Hamirpur to Mahoba district. The incident occurred on Naraich Road.

4 dead, several injured as truck collides with van in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur

Hamirpur Accident: A tragic incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where four people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a truck collided with an Omni van on Monday night. The tragic incident took place when the truck collided with the Omni car on Naraich Road. The car, which was travelling from Hamirpur to Mahoba district, carried seven passengers who were going to Mahoba to attend a marriage function. According to Hamirpur DM Abhishek Goyal, injured were rushed to the district hospital and are undergoing treatment.

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Hamirpur Accident: DM Confirmed Four Deaths

DM Goyal further informed that the police have nabbed the truck driver and investigation into the matter is underway.

“In Maudaha, a truck collided with a vehicle with seven people inside, all from various villages of Hamirpur district. All the people were going to attend a wedding in Mahoba. Due to the collision, four people have died, and three are injured, who we have referred to the district hospital… The truck driver has been arrested, and necessary action is being taken,” Hamirpur DM Abhishek Goyal told news agency ANI.

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#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Hamirpur DM Abhishek Goyal says, “In Maudaha, a truck collided with a vehicle with seven people inside, all from various villages of Hamirpur district. All the people were going to attend a wedding in Mahoba. Due to the collision, four people have died,… pic.twitter.com/J3SUx9gFkS — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026



SP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said that the truck has been seized and further investigation is underway.

“We received information that a truck and a vehicle collided. Out of the seven people in the vehicle, four have died, and three are reported injured… The truck has been seized, the truck driver has been taken into custody, and action will be taken in the matter,” SP Pathak told ANI.

Hamirpur Accident: Car Collides With Truck On NH-34

According to a report by NDTV India, the road mishap occurred on National Highway 34 in Hamirpur on Monday night. Four wedding guests died on the spot and three others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to Maudaha Central Health Center.

According to reports, an Omni car carrying wedding guests collided with a speeding truck. The car was travelling from Hamirpur to Mahoba district.

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Hamirpur Accident: The Omni Car Was Blown To Pieces

The report stated that a wedding procession was travelling from Dammar village to Khaddi Pahara village in Mahoba. Some wedding guests were travelling in an Omni car. The vehicle collided with a speeding truck on Naraich Road. The impact was so severe that the van was completely mangled. After receiving the distress call, Superintendent of Police, CO Maudaha, and a police team arrived at the scene. With the help of residents, the injured were taken to the hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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