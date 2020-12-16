New Delhi: Four Punjab farmers returning from protest sites at Delhi borders on Tuesday met with an accident and died in two separate events. Several others were injured. The incidents took place at a time when farmer unions from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere have been protesting relentlessly for the past three weeks, asking Centre to listen to their demands and repeal of the contentious agriculture laws. Meanwhile, another farmer died of a heart attack. Also Read - Farmers' Protest LIVE: Agitation Enters Day 21; Chilla Border to Face Block Today, Traffic Woes Likely

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh expressed grief and assured assistance to the families from the state government. He also promised that the government will take care of treatment of all those injured. Also Read - Farmers Harden Stance, to Completely Block Chilla Border Today, PM Modi Says Opposition Confusing Them

“Saddened to learn of demise of our 5 farmers. Labh Singh Ji & Gurpreet Singh of Patiala met with an accident in Karnal, Sukhdev Singh & Deep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib near Mohali, & Makkhan Khan of Moga who died of a heart attack in Delhi,” Captain tweeted. Also Read - Singapore Police Investigates Social Media Posts Supporting Indian Farmers' Protest

Saddened to learn of demise of our 5 farmers. Labh Singh Ji & Gurpreet Singh of Patiala met with an accident in Karnal, Sukhdev Singh & Deep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib near Mohali, & Makkhan Khan of Moga who died of a heart attack in Delhi. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 15, 2020

What happened?

In the first incident, which took place on Taraori flyover in Karnal, two farmers from Patiala were killed in an early morning accident after their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Karnal district, police said. A third farmer was seriously injured, while some others sitting on the trolley escaped with minor injuries.

Taraori police station’s SHO Inspector Sachin said the two deceased were aged around 24 years and 50 years respectively. One of the farmers travelling in the tractor trolley further told police that the truck driver appeared to have fallen asleep behind the wheels which led to the accident.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he said, adding a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered in connection with the incident.

In another road mishap, two more Punjab farmers died while seven others injured when their vehicle collided with a truck near Bhagomajra in Mohali on Tuesday, officials said.

Deceased Deep Singh was a resident of Mohali district while Sukhdev Singh Dadiana was a native of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Several others were injured, four of whom have been referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and a government hospital in Chandigarh, officials said. Three others were admitted to a hospital in Mohali.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu met the injured farmers.