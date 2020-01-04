Chennai: Four flights were Saturday diverted while 10 delayed due to poor visibility at Chennai airport, news agency ANI reported.

Further, 19 trains were reported to be running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

Even though temperatures soared moderately in the national capital- bringing relief to people from the biting cold, the air quality was in the ‘poor’ category around India Gate.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department said, “Dense fog recorded in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh & Bihar; moderate to dense fog in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh & Punjab.”

Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet earlier said that “Winters in January can be touted to be harsher than December. It is not the night temperatures but the cold days which would be the main reason for discomfort.”

Echoing the same, the IMD had also said that the temperatures will remain “normal” for the next three to four days, but will drop January 6 onwards due to rain and snow in North India.

Delhi, last month, witnessed a bone-chilling winter spell as temperatures reached a record low of 1.2 degrees.