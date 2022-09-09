New Tehri: In a tragic accident, four people headed for Badrinath Dham died, while two more were injured after their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge in in Uttarakhand’s New Tehri, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Friday. Three people died on the spot and one succumbed during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC May Hear Case Tomorrow As Shinde Faction Urges Urgent Hearing

The mishap took place near Shree Ram Tapasthali Ashram, Brahmapuri, in Tehri district, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah was quoted as saying. The vehicle was on its way to the Himalayan shrine from Haridwar, he added. Besides the driver, there were six people from Maharashtra in the car at the time of the accident, he added.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Budhkar (53), Purushottam Dattatreya (37), Jitesh Prakash Lokhande (43), and Dharmaraj, whose age is yet to be ascertained. Budhkar was from Mumbai, Dattatreya and Lokhande from Thane, and Dharmaraj from Palghar. Ravindra Chavan (56) from Mumbai and driver Kavindra Singh, a resident of Ukhimath, are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Rishikesh.

Senior Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar Saini and Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma were present at the spot along with a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police said. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered, they added.

(With PTI inputs)