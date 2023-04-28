Home

4 Ganga Pushkaram Special Trains To Operate Between Secunderabad, Varanasi; Check Routes, Schedule, Stoppages Here

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway will operate four special trains between Secunderabad and Varanasi to clear rush of passengers during Ganga Pushkaram. These trains will operate from April 29 and May 5. The festival of river Ganga usually occurs once in 12 years.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, AC 2 Tier cum AC 3 Tier, Sleeper and general second-class coaches. Bookings for the special trains commenced on Friday.

Ganga Pushkaram special trains timings

On April 29. The special Ganga Pushkaram trains will depart from Secunderabad at 9.40 p.m. and reach Banaras 06.30 a.m. on May 1.

In the return direction, the train will depart from Banaras at 08.35 a.m on May 1 and reach Secunderabad at 6.15 p.m. on May 2.

The second special train from Secunderabad will depart at 9.40 p.m. on May 3 and reach Banaras at 06.30 a.m. on May 5.

The pairing train will depart from Banaras at 8.35 a.m. on May 5 and reach Secunderabad at 6.15 p.m. on May 6.

Ganga Pushkaram special trains routes, stoppages

These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramage dampener, Bellampalli, Sirpurkagazhnagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Italian, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni junction, Santa, Manipur and Prayagraj Chheoki stations in both the directions.

