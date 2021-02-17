After holding a nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6, the protesting farmers are now all set to launch ‘Rail Roko’ stir on February 18. Talking about the agitation, Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of Kisan Andolan Committee said that they will carry out a peaceful protest in the nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm. “We’ll offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience,” he said. Also Read - Crowds Thin at Singhu, Tikri But Farmer Leaders Say Movement Stronger Than Ever

The railways, on the other hand, have deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) across the country, with a focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, in the wake of the "rail roko" stir. Director-General of Railway Protection Force Arun Kumar on Wednesday said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place."

Here are the key developments:

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) as a part of the national strategy for supporting farmer’s agitation in New Delhi, will participate in a Rail Roko protest at Dahanu near Mumbai, Parbhani, and a few other districts in the state on Thursday, said President of AIKS and Central Committee Member of CPI(M), Ashok Dhawale.

The blockade will be the third major demonstration by the farmers as part of their agitation. Besides the January 26 tractor march, they held a nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6.

In Punjab, the ruling Congress, which has wholeheartedly backed the agitation, registered a comprehensive win in state-local body elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power at the Centre, was wiped out.